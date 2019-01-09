Warrants:

• Haley I. Hanson, 20, Pea Ridge, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault

• Christopher David Park, 35, Rogers, failure to appear

• Randy E. Hanson, 47, Pea Ridge, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault

• Arturo A. Garcia, 24, Rogers, two counts failure to appear

• Ashlee Pudas, 19, Bentonville, failure to appear from Bentonville

• Gregory G. Gibbs, 46, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Jacqueline Riner, 34, Pea Ridge, failure to appear from Bentonville

• Amanda L. Heiney, 35, Rogers, failure to appear from Rogers

• Lacey Joann Frazier, 32, Pea Ridge, failure to pay

• Tiffany C. Moore, 27, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Sarah A. Barker, 33, Washburn, Mo., failure to appear

• Brittian D. Sullivan, 47, Mt. Vernon, Mo., failure to appear

• Curtis L. Cook, 54, Rogers, contempt

• Zachary Meroney, 23, Pineville, Mo., failure to appear

• David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, failure to appear

• Brandon W. Waterman, 33, Purdy, Mo., failure to appear

• Cindy S. Pina, 31, Rogers, failure to appear

• Christina Ann Young, 32, failure to appear

• Tara Renee Linn, 33, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• April Lynn Smith, 34, Rogers, failure to appear

• Mark Dennis Law, 21, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

Tuesday, Dec. 11

3:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on South Curtis Avenue for a gunshot wound victim. It was determined it was self-inflicted. The coroner was notified.

Thursday, Dec. 13

2:15 a.m. Police were advised by Little Flock Police of a pursuit traveling northbound on Arkansas Highway 94 which was initiated by Rogers police for possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle also fled from Little Flock Police. the vehicle turned west on to Sugar Creek Road and Pea Ridge police caught up to the vehicle on Arkansas Highway 72 as it turned towards Bentonville. Police continued the pursuit up I-49 at speeds of 100-105 miles per hour and requested assistance from Bella Vista Police, who were able to put down spike strips. As a result of the stop, Jonathan Myron Olson, 35, Bentonville, was transported by Pea Ridge Police to the jail for Little Flock Police. Olson also had a felony warrant out of McDonald County, Mo.

10:29 a.m. Police were advised of a residential burglary not in progress at a residence on Hickman Drive. The resident reported someone had broken into the house, changed the lock on the front door and taken her dog.

8:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Todd Circle for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher Ben Gill, 40, Garfield, on warrants from Bentonville.

Friday, Dec. 14

7:25 a.m. Police were notified that a dog was walking through traffic in the student drop-off line. An employee of the Street Department picked up the dog and transported it to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

Saturday, Dec. 15

7:53 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jason M. Rossner, 18, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession and speeding.

Sunday, Dec. 16

2:12 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cathy L. Townsend, 55, Washburn, Mo., in connection possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Monday, Dec. 17

11:30 a.m. Police were contacted by a school employee who found a "hollow point slug from a .380 round" in a garbage disposal in the teachers' lounge.

11:55 a.m. Police were notified of a private property accident in the high school parking lot involving a driver of a pickup truck hitting a parked vehicle when pulling out of a parking spot.

12:29 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Rains Street for a private property accident involving a vehicle started remotely that had been left in first gear and moved forward hitting another vehicle and a basketball goal.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

12:30 p.m. An employee of the city Water Department reported a possible forgery involving a check for more than $2,500 cashed in Detroit, Mich. Police said the crime occurred where the check was passed and not in the Pea Ridge jurisdiction.

2:03 p.m. A resident of O.D. Bancroft filed a delayed accident report for an accident that reportedly happened at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 involving a south-bound vehicle being struck in the rear by another vehicle. As a result of the investigation, a citation was issued for Trevor Randolph, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

1:05 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on St. Clair for a stray dog. An employee of the Street Department transported the dog to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

2:09 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Corinne K. Dewitt, 48, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Friday, Dec. 21

Saturday, Dec. 22

2:23 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kristina Joanna Reyes, 37, Geneva Ala., in connection with warrants from Benton County and Rogers.

11:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jeffery D. Sheldon, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with failure to dim headlights and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Monday, Dec. 24

9:20 a.m. Police were notified of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident at Equity Bank involving vehicles driven by Betty Carter, 74, Garfield and John Frederic Vogt, 70, Garfield.

8:49 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Richards Street for a medical call involving a 30-year-old male who was "acting crazy." As a result of the investigation, the male was transported to a hospital.

11:28 a.m. Police were advised of a white truck sitting at the intersection of Slack and Carr streets for about three days. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

10 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person on East Harris Road; he was found on South Davis Street. The 17-year-old male was interviewed and released.

9:08 p.m. A resident of Patterson Road called for a welfare check on her daughter. Police determined the person in question was fine.

9:30 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Wade Lane involving a physical altercation between a male and a female. Police did not locate the people in question.

