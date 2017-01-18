News
College news
Arkansas Tech Continue reading...
Pea Ridge Police Dept.
Warrants: Continue reading...
Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 Continue reading...
Shiloh Museum
Trail of Tears Continue reading...
Obituaries
Betty L. Burradell Continue reading...
Sports
Blackhawks' pair leads charge past West Fork Tigers
WEST FORK -- Pea Ridge continued its winning streak behind a smothering, full-court press to beat West Fork Friday night. Continue reading...
Blackhawk boys make history
Trent Loyd's varsity boys basketball team has gone where no Pea Ridge high school basketball team has gone before. Continue reading...
Sports briefs
Softball sign-ups set Continue reading...
Sub vets honored
A memorial to submariner veterans will be included to the Veterans Memorial in Pea Ridge thanks in part to a generous donation from the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market. Continue reading...
Blackhawk Basketball Schedules
Thursday, Jan. 19 Continue reading...