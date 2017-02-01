News
Community Calendar
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Community events
Chili Cook-Off
Pea Ridge School menus
Monday, Feb. 6
College news
Missouri Southern State University
Shiloh Museum
Inspirational Chorale Performance
Sports
Sports briefs
Pea Ridge Youth Sports
Blackhawk Basketball Schedules
Friday, Feb. 3
Blackhawks survive Saints early scare
Pea Ridge pulls away in second half for 15th consecutive win
For a half, Shiloh Christian gave Pea Ridge everything it had. Continue reading...
The Halls of fame -- the close of a successful run
When senior point guard Joey Hall plays his last game for the Pea Ridge Blackhawks this spring, it will close out a successful run of Hall family athletes that started many years ago with the first of three Hall children who suited up for the black and white. Continue reading...
Blackhawk juniors
PEA RIDGE BLACKHAWKS