Blackhawks are one of two AAA teams undefeated There are only two Arkansas 4A high schools that have navigated the competitive waters of AAA-sanctioned basketball but who have escaped unscathed to this date on the schedule. Continue reading...

Youth Competitive Basketball Fourth-grade Lady Blackhawks: Caley Hightower, Emma Fryar, Layla Priest, Zoeyanne Timmons (3rd grade), Anna Price (3rd grade), Katelyn Luedtke, Zaylee Warden, Emory Bowlin, Jayce Huffman, Kennedy Williams, Miley Humphrey, Laney Heckman and Lynden Osborn. Coaches are Tim Socha and Tiauna Young. Continue reading...

'Hawks sweep series with Pioneers Win 71-59 Pea Ridge's offensive machine was full throttle in the 1st and 3rd quarters to turn back a determined Gentry squad 71-59 to sweep the two games series with the Pioneers this season. Continue reading...