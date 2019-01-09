GARFIELD -- City officials will organize the City Council during the first City Council meeting of the year set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in Town Hall.

Items on the agenda include certification of election results and reconciling the 2018 budget by reviewing statements of revenue and expenses.

Pending legal notification is listed under unfinished business.

New business includes council organization resolution, water tank engineering proposal and appointments to the Planning Commission, according to the agenda submitted by Mayor Gary Blackburn.

General News on 01/09/2019