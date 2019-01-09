Thursday, Dec. 27

2:45 p.m. Daniel John Canas Jr., 50, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, third-degree domestic battering; resisting arrest; second-degree criminal mischief; second-degree assault; second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; and violation of a no contact order

Friday, Dec. 28

9:04 a.m. Garrett Mitchell Malone, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to appear from Rogers

10:55 a.m. Willis David Keene, 39, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI

5:29 p.m. Lance D. Hackworth, 21, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts felony first-degree forgery; theft deception, shoplifting, felony first-degree forgery

Saturday, Dec. 29

10:13 a.m. Dustin Elliott Williams, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court

Sunday, Dec. 30

2:23 p.m. Vonda Jean Bruton, 57, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

Tuesday, Jan. 1

3:33 a.m. Bradley Wade Boudrea, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI; careless driving; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance

3:42 a.m. Lane Aaron Pavatt, 20, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication - drinking in public

4:32 a.m. Julie Kristen Bush, 50, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Arkansas hot check law

9:31 p.m. Lanita Dawn Bateman, 53, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test

11:46 p.m. Amber Monique Hernandez, 28, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police third-degree domestic battering; and failure to appear from Gentry

Thursday, Jan. 3

11:15 a.m. Melinda Elizabeth Hutchins, 32, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

12:12 p.m. Kyler Shawn Snoderly, 36, Garfield, by Rogers Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear from Rogers

Friday, Jan. 4

4:02 p.m. Timothy Richard Rhodes, 51, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, Jan. 5

3:24 a.m. Alyce Aileen Hutchins, 50, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of a controlled substance

