Apple Spur is a 4H group that meets the second Monday of every month at the Pea Ridge Heritage Building. Apple Spur members participate in a variety of competitions, including the Benton County Fair. Members also do community service, such as trash clean ups, Food Pantry donations, Ronald McDonald House donations, and Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing at Christmas time.

Every year, the leaders of Apple Spur take the members out for a yearly trip. This year, members chose to go to Fast Lanes in Rogers, Ark. The members were granted a $20 fun card. They were also awarded a ginormous pizza, a game of bowling, and a round of laser tag. This yearly adventure is something the members look forward to all year along.

The 4H club is the premier youth development program by the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service. It is for anyone ages 5-19. The 4H program offers clubs in 75 Arkansas counties, camps, leadership opportunities, and more. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all Extension and Research programs to all eligible person without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status and is an Affirmative Action Equal Opportunity Employer.

Community on 01/09/2019