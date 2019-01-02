Monday, Dec. 17

9:51 a.m. Theresa Marie Williams, 36, Pullman, Wash., by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Wednesday, Dec. 19

3:39 p.m. Corine Kaye Dewitt, 48, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance

Saturday, Dec. 22

3:05 p.m. Kristina Joanna Reyes, 37, Geneva, Ala., by Pea Ridge Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County and failure to appear from Rogers

Sunday, Dec. 23

12:56 a.m. Richard Dale Williams, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked

1:12 a.m. Jeffrey Daniel Shelden, 35, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to dim headlights and possession of drug paraphernalia

7 p.m. Taylor Garrigus, 22, Garfield, by Rogers Police, theft of property; hindering apprehension or prosecution; public intoxication-drinking in public

Monday, Dec. 24

12:28 a.m. Lisa Renee Dewitt, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, revoke

7:12 p.m. Theodore William Crowly, 31, Gateway, by Lowell Police Dept., four possession of a controlled substance; two possession of drug paraphernalia; DWI-drugs; careless driving

Tuesday, Dec. 25

2:09 a.m. Lawerance (sic) Napier, 38, Garfield, by Rogers Police, open container, DWI

5:22 p.m. Summer Deann Dunn, 22, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony parole violation

Wednesday, Dec. 26

5:27 p.m. Evan Doss Caston, 27, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear from Bethel Heights

