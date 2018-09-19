Sanders withdraws election bid
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Lance Sanders, alderman for Ward 2, Position 2, announced this week he has withdrawn his bid for re-election. Sanders announced his intention with a letter sent to the newspaper and posted on social media.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.