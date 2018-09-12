Lady Blackhawks sweep Prairie Grove
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge defeated a young Prairie Grove squad, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19, in three sets Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in 4A-1 league volleyball action.
