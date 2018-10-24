Two seek City Council seat
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
GARFIELD -- Only one of four positions on the Garfield City Council is contested. Council member Jim Teeselink is seeking re-election. Ellen King is also seeking the seat.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.