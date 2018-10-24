Blackhawks blast Bobcats 35-6

Photographs courtesy of Stephanie Harwell Berryville managed to drive into Blackhawk territory in the final minute of the half, with a Bobcat pass seemingly headed for a Berryville score until senior Mason Harwell (No. 27) stepped in front of it for a drive-killing interception. Blackhawks Cole Brown (No. 6) and Jake Adams (No. 22) rushed Harwell to congratulate him.

It was the the immovable object and the irresistible force, and both were on the side of the Pea Ridge Blackhawks as they swept to a 35-6 conquest of the Berryville Bobcats Friday.