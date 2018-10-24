Bids for sewer plant are high
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Bids to construct the new wastewater treatment plant were over the anticipated amount, according to Ken Hayes, water and wastewater department superintendent.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.