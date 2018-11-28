Warrants:

• Amanda S. Grimes, 36, Garfield, contempt fail to pay on fines and cost

• Stephen P. Henry, 35, Bella Vista, contempt to pay fines and costs

• Juan M. Visoso, 27, Rocky Comfort, Mo., failure to appear

• Justin E. Phillips, 30, Eureka Springs, failure to appear

• Patrick Wade Mitchell, 34, Springfield, Mo., failure to appear

• Jessica Marie Baker, 24, Pineville, Mo., third degree assault on a family or household member

• Justin D. Foltz, 31, Rogers, failure to pay fines and costs

• Jason Edward Childress, 36, Rogers, failure to appear

• Eric D. Pedigo, 18, Rogers, fail to appear

• Shane D. Cook, 45, Fayetteville, failure to pay fines

Friday, Nov. 9

5:25 p.m. Police received a report of a motor-vehicle accident near the intersection of Ark. Hwy. 94 and North Harvey Wakefield involving vehicles driven by a 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male.

Friday, Nov. 16

7:45 a.m. Police were notified of an accident in the high school main parking lot. Police were advised the accident happened at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. The victim said she saw the damage on Thursday, Nov. 15. As a result of the investigation, police identified the suspect, but neither the victim nor suspect wanted to press charges.

12: 44 p.m. Police were notified of a stray dog on Lee Town Road. The complainant agreed to transport the dog to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic. The dog's owner, Linda Ungaro, age not on report, Pea Ridge, was cited in connection with animal at large.

3:13 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street for a verbal disturbance between a 16-year-old female and a 28-year-old female. Neither wished to press charges.

10:43 p.m. Police were advised of a suspicious circumstance involving a male talking to himself near the corner of North Curtis Avenue and Patton Street. As a result of the investigation, police arrested David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, on a felony warrant from Washington County and in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, Nov. 18

8:53 a.m. A resident of O.D. Bancroft reported a stray dog at her house. She agreed to take it to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

5:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Westin D. Church, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia

10:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Ruby Corshia, 56, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance

Monday, Nov. 19

9:25 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic to take a report of an animal at large. The complainant said he had caught the dog on St. Clair Street.

4:11 p.m. In connection with a traffic stop, police arrested Shawn Howell, 36, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

4:11 p.m. Police were notified that a dog had been dropped off at the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic after being reportedly found at Pickens and Davis streets.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

1:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brenda McCallister, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with Possession of Sch. VI, no seat belt, no proof of insurance and transfers of title and registration

Thursday, Nov. 22

8:19 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joseph Neal Griffith, 53, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch. VI and no driver's license.

Friday, Nov. 23

8:02 p.m. Police received a report of a private property accident in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot. Juan Rito Ortega, 63, of Pea Ridge, told police he turned a corner too sharply and struck a concrete base to a light pole disabling his vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 24

9:17 p.m. Police were requested to perform a welfare check on children belonging to an adult at a residence on McCulloch Street because they were possibly in danger. As a result of the investigation, police determined the complaint was unfounded and the children were not in danger.

