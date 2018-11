Holiday Fruit Punch

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection-A Culinary Heritage

1 (12 oz.) can frozen lemonade

½ gal. white grape juice

1 lg. can peach juice

Blend all of the ingredients together, garnish with fresh fruit and serve over crushed ice.

Editorial on 11/28/2018