Summer reading programs begin!
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Pea Ridge Community Library, in partnership with Arkansas State Library, announces its 2018 Summer Reading Program, "Libraries Rock."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.