Councilman spends a night on the town
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Last week I was granted the opportunity to accompany one of our cities' finest police officers as a civilian "ride-along" for a portion of his shift. Being a City Council official, I have been interested in this for some time, but the department has been short staffed to allow this. Finally, Police Chief Ryan Walker was able to make the arrangement. I wanted to see first hand what an average shift was like for our law enforcement. This "average" shift was lots more than I expected and very enlightening to say the least.
