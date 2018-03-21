Accused rapist awaits DNA test

Grant Matthew Hardin, 48, Garfield, BENCO, capital murder

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors told a judge Monday they are awaiting confirmation of the DNA test that linked the former Gateway police chief to the 1997 rape of a Rogers teacher. Grant Hardin was arrested Feb. 12 in connection with kidnapping and rape. He appeared in court Monday for his arraignment, but the hearing was rescheduled since formal charges have not been filed against him.