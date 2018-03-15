Ace Hardware comes to town

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Bud Stevens sands the wood frame for the dressing room door as work continues remodeling the former Marvin's building for the new F.L. Davis Ace Hardware. Some Carhart clothing will be available for sale.

The manager of the newest store in town grew up sweeping the floors and dusting the shelves of her grandfather's building supply store in Greer's Ferry and knows the business from the ground up. Caitlin Baker is the manager of the newest F.L. Davis store -- F.L. Davis Ace Hardware that is scheduled to open in May in Pea Ridge.