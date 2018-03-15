Ace Hardware comes to town
Thursday, March 15, 2018
The manager of the newest store in town grew up sweeping the floors and dusting the shelves of her grandfather's building supply store in Greer's Ferry and knows the business from the ground up. Caitlin Baker is the manager of the newest F.L. Davis store -- F.L. Davis Ace Hardware that is scheduled to open in May in Pea Ridge.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.