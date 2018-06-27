Plans proceed on plant
Department heads give reports
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Several city department heads reported on business in each of their respective departments at the Tuesday, June 19, Pea Ridge City Council meeting.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.