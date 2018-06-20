PRHS Alumni Day slated for July 14

For several years now, graduates, former students, teachers, administrators, coaches and staff who are connected to Pea Ridge schools have been gathering each summer on the second Saturday of July to enjoy PRHS Alumni Day. This year, the Alumni Day event will be observed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in the Pea Ridge High School cafeteria. A light lunch will be provided at the cafeteria. There is no charge for attending the event, or for lunch, but donations are welcomed and much appreciated. This year's School Reunion will be the 12th annual reunion since the All-Years Reunions were initiated in 2007.

