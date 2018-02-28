City hires Perry
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Shane Perry is the new city attorney for Pea Ridge. Approved at the Feb. 20 City Council meeting, Perry fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Howard Slinkard, long-time city attorney and Michael Bearden, who bought Slinkard's law firm, and served for about a year.
