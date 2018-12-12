The preliminary plat for Phase II with Phase I changes for Cardif Manor by RLP Investments was tabled by Pea Ridge Planning Commission members as there was no one present representing the developers.

The preliminary plat was approved by planners at a brief, specially-called Planning Commission meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, following the regularly scheduled tech review.

Engineer John Wary, senior vice president of Morrison-Shipley Engineers, told city officials that the property, off Hazelton Road, had initially set aside 20 acres for the new high school and 94 lots were approved. Now that the school is not using those 20 acres, Wary told planners they wanted to add 65 lots.

City Street Department superintendent Nathan See said Hazelton Road will be paved and sidewalks will be installed in a joint project with the developer responsible for the property along the development.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

• Approved a home occupation request by Jennifer Jacobs, 1338 Slack St., for The Sugar Shack which is governed by the cottage law, Jacobs told city officials;

• Approved a home occupation request by Brandon Johnson, 1300 Spruce St., for GotYourSix, a 501C3, that financially assists law enforcement; and

• Were introduced to Jason Palik by Mayor Jackie Crabtree who said he intends to appoint him to the Planning Commission to fill the vacancy left by Zach Hoyt's departure.

