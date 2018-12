Photograph submitted

Michael Culotta was named Responder of the Year at the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department Christmas dinner Saturday, Dec. 1. Fire Chief Jamie Baggett presented a plaque to Culotta.

Chris Perez was named Firefighter of the Year at the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department Christmas dinner Saturday, Dec. 1. Fire Chief Jamie Baggett presented a plaque to Perez.

General News on 12/05/2018