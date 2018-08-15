Developer's plans stymied by changes
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Developer Pat Tobin presented a request for changes to the approved large scale development plan for his commercial structure on Slack Street but his request was tabled and slated for discussion at the tech review as planners found many changes to the actual construction from the originally approved LSD.
