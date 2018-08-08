New security measures put in place
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Blackhawk fans attending sporting events will face new rules as school officials have enacted additional security measures.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.