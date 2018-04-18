Project stalled

Work is stalled on a new storage unit development by RLP Development on West Pickens Road until the Arkansas Health Department approves the project. The engineer for the project, Nate Batchelor, told planners no work can commence until the city gives approval. There were several changes to the original plan, including name, office location and drainage.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.