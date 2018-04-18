Coble named All-Northwest Arkansas Division 1 first team
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Pea Ridge junior basketball forward Nick Coble has been selected to the first team unit of the All-Northwest Arkansas All-Star Division II Basketball team.
