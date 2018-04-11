Trump continues to dominate news

Whether you and I like it or not, Donald Trump continues to dominate the news. Last Friday morning in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Trump's picture was front and center on page 1. Also articles on the trade war, and National Guard troops being sent to the Mexican border, had us reading about his presidential activities -- good or bad. The television news seems to favor more headline grabbing topics like his relationship with Stormy Daniels and who he is planning to fire next. For whatever reason, consciously or not, we elected a showman, a modern day P.T. Barnum-type to be our nation's leader.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.