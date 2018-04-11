Top ranked girls, 2nd ranked boys take track championships

The Arkansas 4A state No. 1 ranked Pea Ridge girls track team cruised to a championship with the 4A state second ranked Blackhawk boys also taking a title in the annual Blackhawk Relays Track and Field Championships last week.

