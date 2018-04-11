Sewer stinks
Warm temps should alleviate
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Below freezing temperatures for the last week of December and first week of January dropped the temperature of the sewer lagoons to 32.8 degrees killing essential bacteria.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.