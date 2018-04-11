Sewer stinks

Warm temps should alleviate

By Annette Beard

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Print item

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Water/Wastewater Department superintendent Ken Hayes looks over the lagoons at the Pea Ridge Sewer Treatment Plant Tuesday morning as he explains the source of the sulphur odors eminating from the plant recently.
Zoom

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Water/Wastewater Department superintendent Ken Hayes looks over the lagoons at the Pea Ridge Sewer Treatment Plant Tuesday morning as he explains the source of the sulphur odors eminating from the plant recently.

Below freezing temperatures for the last week of December and first week of January dropped the temperature of the sewer lagoons to 32.8 degrees killing essential bacteria.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.