Lady Blackhawks take first set from Shiloh

Pea Ridge junior Madison Mcguire soars to launch an aerial attack during a District 4A-1 volleyball semifinal match with Shiloh Christian Tuesday, Oct. 17. Pea Ridge won the first set, 25-22, but lost the match 3-1. The Lady Blackhawks placed third in the tournament held at Lincoln last week.

LINCOLN -- Pea Ridge became the last 4A-1 team to punch a ticket to state with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-9 sweep of Gravette in the district tournament at Lincoln Tuesday, Oct. 17.