The playoff plot thickens
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
The 'Hawks' big win last Friday cleared a little haze from the playoff picture, but the Birds still have to go to Shiloh in November to seal the deal.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.