Historical downtown Pea Ridge revisited

Here let us look at that portion of the downtown business area. Block 3 starts roughly at the alley east of City Hall and goes westward to Curtis Ave. There it turns south and goes to the corner of the Sisco Funeral Home lot, then back east to where it would join the alley if the alley had been cut through to McIntosh St., and, finally, back north to Pickens St.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.