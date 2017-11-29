Town seeks to hire two
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
GARFIELD -- City officials are seeking to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of the recorder-treasurer by electing one person and hiring another. The recorder-treasurer position is an elected position. Historically, the city has also assigned duties of the water clerk to the recorder-treasurer but agreed at the November council meeting to split the duties and hire someone as water clerk.
