Town seeks to hire two

GARFIELD -- City officials are seeking to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of the recorder-treasurer by electing one person and hiring another. The recorder-treasurer position is an elected position. Historically, the city has also assigned duties of the water clerk to the recorder-treasurer but agreed at the November council meeting to split the duties and hire someone as water clerk.

