School, community have much for which to be thankful

The season is finally changing here in northwest Arkansas. We are feeling some rainy cooler air, and the leaves are falling. It is hard to believe, school has entered the final weeks of the second quarter and Thanksgiving is just a week away. This time of year seems to bring about some reflection as the leaves fall and the colors change. I reflect what a great area of the state we live in. It is nice to live in an area of the state that has four seasons and to be able to experience each one of them. This is a great time of year to take a drive across the Ozarks, and enjoy the crisp fall air and blue skies and experience the beauty of our region. Fall in northwest Arkansas is a beautiful time to experience the fall colors, fall activities and cool Friday night playoff football games.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.