It's time for Thanksgiving!

By the time you are reading this, we will be celebrating Thanksgiving, or will be nearly ready to have Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving has come to be one of my favorite times of year, not only because it is one of our greatest opportunities to get together with family and friends, but also because I have come to believe that being a thankful people is key to being a positive and happy people.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.