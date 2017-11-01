Hawks take Huntsville, District title, top playoff seed

The Blackhawk football team claimed a No. 1 seed in the upcoming 4A state playoffs by running past the Huntsville Eagles 56-28. The victory improved the the 'Hawks' record to 9-0 and clinched at least a share of the 1-4A league championship.

