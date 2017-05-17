Summer lunch program begins June 5
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Summer is coming soon and parents may be thinking about what their child will do for meals while school is out. The good news is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners in the local community to serve free meals.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.