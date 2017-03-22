Timekeeping before electronics

I suppose that for so long as there have been human beings, we have been devising ways of keeping track of time. These days we seem to have gone far toward relying on electronic instruments to tell us the time. I like to remember that for long thousands of years people kept track of time without their electronic gadgets. As the history of humanity goes, electronics is a very new thing, hardly a hundred years out of the thousands and thousands of years that passed before the appearance of electronic instruments like radios, and before the widespread availability of electricity. Timekeeping is a very old thing; and to me there is fascination in thinking of ways people have counted time in the years gone by.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.