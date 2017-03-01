Man arrested in homicide case

Former police chief arrested

By Annette Beard

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy accompanies Grant Hardin (right) as he is led Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, for his bond hearing at the Benton County Courthouse in Bentonville. Hardin was arrested in connection with the death of James Appleton, Sheriff Shawn Holloway said.
Gateway Mayor Andrew Tillman was on the phone with James Appleton, his brother-in-law, when Appleton was fatally shot Thursday, Feb. 23.

