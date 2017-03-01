Appleton remembered
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
GATEWAY -- James Appleton will be memorialized at a service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Gateway City Park. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Seligman, Mo.
