PRHS Reunion 2017 set for Saturday, July 8

Pea Ridge High School Alumni Day 2017, an All-Years Reunion of graduates, teachers, former students and staff of Pea Ridge High School, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the Pea Ridge High School cafeteria.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.