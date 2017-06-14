Three parcels rezoned
RV park proposed
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
All rezoning and home occupation requests put before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Board of Adjustments were approved Tuesday, June 6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.