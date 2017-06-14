Three parcels rezoned

RV park proposed

By Denise Nemec Special to The TIMES

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

All rezoning and home occupation requests put before the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Board of Adjustments were approved Tuesday, June 6.

