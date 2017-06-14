Positive attitude is effusive at library
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
I'm Morgan, a soon-to-be freshman at the high school. I've been volunteering at the wonderful Pea Ridge Public Library for about a month now; I've got to say, it's amazing. I've spent my past summers idly reading or watching TV, but now I can actually make my time useful, I can make a difference. By volunteering here I have the joy and satisfaction of knowing that I am helping such an essential facility to thrive in the Pea Ridge community.
