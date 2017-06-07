Signs going up to mark Trail of Tears' route through NW Arkansas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF A sign marks the historic rout of the Trail of Tears Friday, June 2, 2017, as it passes through Pea Ridge National Military Park. The National Park Service and Trail of Tears Association are working to add more signage for Trail of Tears sites throughout Benton and Washington Counties, including a third such sign at Pea Ridge National Military Park to be installed later this month.