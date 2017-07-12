Granny's Quilts of Love retire
Members donated 25,000 quilts to ACH
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
After making 25,000 quilts over the past decade and a half, members of Granny's Quilts of Love are retiring. The club will not host its annual fund-raising dinner and auction this year.
