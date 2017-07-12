Granny's Quilts of Love retire

Members donated 25,000 quilts to ACH

By Special to The TIMES

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Some of the queens from the Miss Pea Ridge pageants pose with a cancer patient and recipient of a quilt from Granny's Quilts of Love at the 2016 auction.
After making 25,000 quilts over the past decade and a half, members of Granny's Quilts of Love are retiring. The club will not host its annual fund-raising dinner and auction this year.

