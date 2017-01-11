The new year will be a bright one
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
The ball has fallen in New York City and and a New Year has begun. Here in Pea Ridge, the ball has fallen and a Blackhawk or Lady Blackhawk was there to scoop it up and heat up the scoreboard with the heart of the basketball season upon us.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.