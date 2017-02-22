Pea Ridge native returns to town during retirement

By Rachel Dickerson rdickerson@nwadg.com

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Print item

Charles Crabtree of Pea Ridge moved back to town after a career in Wichita, Kan.
Zoom

Charles Crabtree of Pea Ridge moved back to town after a career in Wichita, Kan.

Charles Crabtree, a Pea Ridge native, returned to Pea Ridge during retirement after a career in Wichita, Kan.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.