Seventh-grade Lady Blackhawk volleyball team includes Henley Baker, Jordan Bayley, Reagan Bleything, Braelie Bray, Megan Gaston, Maddie Henry, Ally Jamison, Abby Ketron, Ella Key, Nevaeh King, Brooke McCool, Madison McDonald, Hunter McLeroy, Madison McMillion, Maddie Peterson, Addi Power, Kyleigh Pruit, Sarah Richardson, Demi Rosser, Sydney Spears, Kaelyn Stephany, Finley Webb, Emily Smith, Syndey Fox, Elizabeth Staib, Ashley Earley and Erica Robinson.

