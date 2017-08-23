Farmers often found equipment 'Going to the Sale'

Growing up in a farming community for me every now and then meant getting our chores done early so we could get away and go to the Sale. What we meant, more precisely, was that we were going to a farm auction, but we called it "Going to the Sale." That would sometimes mean that a farmer was selling out and moving away. Sometimes it meant that the farming operation had failed and gone broke. Or it might mean that an aging farmer was either downsizing or giving up his farming operation, to go into something else that he could handle, given his health status and stamina.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.