Old-time truck patchin'

The growth of farmer's markets in the communities of northwest Arkansas in recent years has been a very interesting development to me. I'm comparing the growers of today, who produce their goods in gardens and patches at home and bring their products to farmers' markets "in town," to the years ago folks I remember as the truck patchers of those days. Although in the years gone by almost everybody had a home garden, not everyone went to the greater extent to cultivate a truck patch, growing fresh produce for the market. These distinctions may not be precise, but I tend to think of a gardener as the person who cultivates a home garden plot to produce fresh produce for their own family. I think of a truck patcher as a person who devotes a small plot of ground, from an acre to a few acres, to growing garden-type produce, but which in this case is intended to be sold on the market.

